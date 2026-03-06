Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $90,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 3,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TMP opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tompkins Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

