Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,409,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $95,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,306,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 66.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,041,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,577,000 after acquiring an additional 814,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,209,000 after acquiring an additional 451,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,568,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 343,876 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 341,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $57.05 on Friday. Methanex Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.95). Methanex had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

