Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 449,074 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $86,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 67.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 535.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,239.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 47.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 53.10% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $96.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.