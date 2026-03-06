Vanguard Group Inc. Has $88.27 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,023,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $88,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,253,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,418,000 after acquiring an additional 136,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chunghwa Telecom has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CHT opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.29. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

