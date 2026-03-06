Vanguard Group Inc. Has $81.01 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $81,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Ameresco by 318.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,645 shares of company stock worth $568,297 in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.