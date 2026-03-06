Vanguard Group Inc. Has $79.15 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. $DOMO

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,996,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Domo worth $79,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2,255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 738,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Domo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Domo by 138.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 189,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Domo by 621.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Domo by 363.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.70. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Domo Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.