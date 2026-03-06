Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $96,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 562,144 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $66.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.