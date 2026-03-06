Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $77,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

