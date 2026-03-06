Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,126,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $89,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.54. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $196.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tootsie Roll Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

