Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,522,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,529,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $8,183,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,963,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Figure Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at Figure Technology Solutions

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $833,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,814,176. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 200,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,173 shares of company stock worth $16,598,394.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.