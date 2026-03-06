Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $90,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Liquidia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Liquidia by 25.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia reported robust YUTREPIA uptake, $148.3M net product sales for 2025, $90.1M in Q4, a second consecutive profitable quarter and $190.7M cash — a clear commercialization win that supports longer-term revenue visibility. Read More.

In related news, CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 178,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,019.20. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,730.69. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock worth $7,964,719. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

