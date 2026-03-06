Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Increased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $65.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

