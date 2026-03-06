Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 152.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19,171.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,062,000 after buying an additional 330,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,474 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,409,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 594.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 113,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $213.15 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $223.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

