Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Director Peter Arkley Acquires 5,884 Shares

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Peter Arkley purchased 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.85 per share, with a total value of $434,533.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 197,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,592,833.85. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Arkley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Peter Arkley purchased 8,117 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.02 per share, for a total transaction of $592,703.34.

On Thursday, March 5th, Peter Arkley bought 10,999 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.44 per share, with a total value of $796,767.56.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. 1,061,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,017. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TPC. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.