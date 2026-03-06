TripAdvisor (TRIP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

2/18/2026 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/18/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $16.25 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2026 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/13/2026 – TripAdvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/13/2026 – TripAdvisor was given a new $10.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

