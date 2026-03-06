Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Stock Price Up 74.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) traded up 74.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.95. 303,919,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average session volume of 23,635,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 87.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Trio Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1,829.90% and a negative return on equity of 57.72%.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

