Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 51,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 74,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia. The company was formerly known as Kombat Copper Inc and changed its name to Trigon Metals Inc in December 2016.

