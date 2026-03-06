Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.78.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.69. 3,982,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$55.40 and a one year high of C$70.73. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.16.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, insider Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$622,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,042,678 shares in the company, valued at C$500,334,998.38. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

