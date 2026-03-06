Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Temenos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Temenos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMSNY

Temenos Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. Temenos Group has a one year low of $68.85 and a one year high of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 151.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter. Temenos Group had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 50.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Temenos Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Temenos Group

(Get Free Report)

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.