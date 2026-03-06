Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 6,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.4729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Heart & Health ETF

Tema Heart & Health ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tema Heart & Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tema Heart & Health ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive. HRTS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

