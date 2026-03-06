Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 6,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.
Tema Heart & Health ETF Trading Down 2.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.
Tema Heart & Health ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.4729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.
Tema Heart & Health ETF Company Profile
The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive. HRTS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Tema.
