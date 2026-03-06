Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Television Fran to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Television Fran alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Television Fran

Television Fran Stock Performance

About Television Fran

OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Television Fran has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

(Get Free Report)

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Television Fran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Fran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.