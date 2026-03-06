Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Insider Peter Mcnamara Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Mcnamara sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,800. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Peter Mcnamara sold 1,649 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $36,376.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECX traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,944. The company has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 919.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

