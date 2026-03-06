TD Asset Management Inc Sells 15,800 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 259.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $186,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,499.90. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.57. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.90 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $55.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

