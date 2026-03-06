TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.81 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,257 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,797,590.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,085.60. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,201,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,113,232.16. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,699 shares of company stock worth $23,692,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $23.55 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

