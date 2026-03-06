Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW opened at GBX 100.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £2,312.34. Insiders bought a total of 3,117 shares of company stock worth $321,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Wimpey announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the homebuilder to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TW

Key Headlines Impacting Taylor Wimpey

Here are the key news stories impacting Taylor Wimpey this week:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.