Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

