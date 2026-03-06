Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.
Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a new “mega fab” in Southern Taiwan to boost AI-focused capacity, a direct long-term positive for supply to hyperscalers and chip designers that rely on TSMC’s advanced nodes. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab As AI Demand Meets Valuation Debate
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia has reallocated production at TSMC from H200 chips for China to its next‑gen Vera Rubin hardware — good for TSMC if it means higher‑value, in‑demand wafers and continued utilization of premium capacity. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity as export controls stall China sales, FT reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector theme: analysts and ETF pieces continue to flag the multi‑hundred‑billion dollar AI buildout that underpins long‑term semiconductor demand, keeping TSM well positioned as the dominant foundry. The $650 Billion AI Surge Is Here—2 Semiconductor ETFs to Play It
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder: TSMC recently reported strong margins and EPS, supporting the long‑term investment thesis even as short‑term flows create volatility. (See company filings and recent earnings release for details.)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export controls and stalled China sales: multiple outlets report Nvidia has halted China‑bound H200 output — a sign U.S./China restrictions are limiting near‑term volumes and adding uncertainty to TSMC’s China‑exposed revenue. That political/regulatory uncertainty is a near‑term headwind. Nvidia Halts China Bound H200 Chip Output, Shifts Focus to Vera Rubin
- Negative Sentiment: Market flows and notable profit‑taking: global funds have trimmed the hottest AI bets and dumped Taiwan exposure, and some prominent managers trimmed TSMC positions — contributing to recent selling pressure and amplified volatility. Global Funds Unwind Hottest AI Trades as Inflation Fears Mount
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
