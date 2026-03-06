Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 and last traded at GBX 180, with a volume of 209072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50.

Synectics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 28.30 EPS for the quarter. Synectics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synectics Company Profile

In related news, insider Jon Kempster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 per share, with a total value of £18,500. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.