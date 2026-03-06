Suzan Kereere Sells 13,515 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Suzan Kereere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37.

PYPL stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

