Suzan Kereere Sells 13,515 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Suzan Kereere also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37.
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal
Key Stories Impacting PayPal
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership expands PYUSD use case — PayPal announced a collaboration with TCS Blockchain to enable digital‑asset settlement of freight invoices, creating a concrete B2B revenue/volume path for PYUSD and invoice processing services. PayPal Joins Forces With TCS Blockchain
- Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin narrative supportive — industry coverage notes PYUSD’s growing relevance as stablecoin supply concentrates among a few large players; that strengthens PayPal’s strategic case for wallet/stablecoin-led payment flows. Stablecoins Market Tightens as Tether and Circle Control 84% of Supply
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports income thesis — PayPal recently announced a quarterly dividend, which can modestly broaden the buyer base and signal capital-return discipline. MarketBeat PYPL Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: New analyst coverage but limited upside — Bank of America started coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $48 target; coverage brings attention but little conviction above current levels. How The Investment Story For PayPal Is Shifting
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate keeps shares volatile — multiple outlets are re‑evaluating PayPal after a sharp multi‑month reset; this drives trading but produces mixed buy/hold conclusions. Evaluating PayPal Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — Several law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs for securities class actions tied to PayPal’s guidance/earnings (lead‑plaintiff deadline Apr 20, 2026), creating potential costs, distraction and headline risk. Pomerantz Class Action Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — SEC filings show meaningful sales by senior executives (multiple recent sales reported), which can be read as a negative signal for near‑term insider confidence. Insider Selling Alerts
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss remains a drag — PayPal’s recent Q4 revenue and EPS miss that pushed shares to a 12‑month low is still cited by analysts and underpins cautious ratings and downward pressure until execution and guidance recover. Q4 Miss and Share Drop
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.