Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $17.50. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $18.0422, with a volume of 821 shares traded.

SUHJY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

