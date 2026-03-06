STUB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STUB)

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 24,477 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 12,833 put options.

STUB Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of STUB stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. STUB has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STUB. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of STUB by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STUB by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

STUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup raised STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on STUB in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

