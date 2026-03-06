Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.03 and last traded at GBX 47, with a volume of 938894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.

Several research firms have recently commented on KETL. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.12. The company has a market capitalization of £108.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly.

Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.

