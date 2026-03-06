Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.46 and last traded at C$34.15, with a volume of 266964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.73.

Several analysts recently commented on SCR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Strathcona Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

