Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 6th (APR.UN, ATH, AW, BDGI, BOS, BURL, CLAR, CNQ, COOK, CPB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 6th:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$61.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $24.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$70.00.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$229.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$247.00 to C$258.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lumine Group (CVE:LMN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$105.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $14.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$76.00 to C$72.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

