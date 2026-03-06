Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 6th (APR.UN, ATH, AW, BDGI, BOS, BURL, CLAR, CNQ, COOK, CPB)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 6th:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$61.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $24.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$70.00.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$229.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$247.00 to C$258.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lumine Group (CVE:LMN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$105.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $14.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$76.00 to C$72.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

