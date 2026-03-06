Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 6th (ACN, ADBE, AEO, AEYE, ALT, AMH, AMPX, APTV, ARDT, AVB)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 6th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $387.00 to $315.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $19.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target cut by Leerink Partners from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $202.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $196.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00. Evercore Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $1.90 to $1.60. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $351.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $785.00 to $825.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $729.00 to $817.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $372.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $222.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $264.00 to $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $99.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $926.00 to $977.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $114.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $12.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $39.00 to $42.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $380.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $460.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.50. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its target price increased by D. Boral Capital from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $138.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $360.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $118.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $149.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $17.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $0.60 to $0.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $416.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.10 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $4.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $148.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $106.00 to $99.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

