Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 6th (ACN, ADBE, AEO, AEYE, ALT, AMH, AMPX, APTV, ARDT, AVB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 6th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $387.00 to $315.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $19.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target cut by Leerink Partners from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $202.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $196.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00. Evercore Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $1.90 to $1.60. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $351.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $785.00 to $825.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $729.00 to $817.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $372.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $222.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $264.00 to $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $99.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $926.00 to $977.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $114.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $12.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $39.00 to $42.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $380.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $460.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.50. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its target price increased by D. Boral Capital from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $138.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $360.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $118.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $149.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $17.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $0.60 to $0.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $416.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.10 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $4.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $148.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $106.00 to $99.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

