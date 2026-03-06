Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock Price

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of -1.20. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$20.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of C$499.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total transaction of C$2,056,769.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 313,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,523,500.70. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record revenue and growth: revenue rose ~44% to C$499.1M and adjusted EPS was C$0.45, with management setting growth targets for 2026 — evidence of rising top-line momentum. Article Title

Q4 results showed record revenue and growth: revenue rose ~44% to C$499.1M and adjusted EPS was C$0.45, with management setting growth targets for 2026 — evidence of rising top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: MDA is accelerating satellite production and winning additional overseas military contracts, which should boost near-term revenue visibility and backlog conversion for its defense/commercial segments. Article Title

MDA is accelerating satellite production and winning additional overseas military contracts, which should boost near-term revenue visibility and backlog conversion for its defense/commercial segments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated Buy ratings and lifted targets: BMO bumped its PT to C$50, Stifel raised its PT to C$57, and Morgan Stanley keeps a Buy at C$51 — signaling continued institutional confidence and upside vs. current levels. BayStreet Analyst Notes TipRanks Analyst Coverage

Analysts reiterated Buy ratings and lifted targets: BMO bumped its PT to C$50, Stifel raised its PT to C$57, and Morgan Stanley keeps a Buy at C$51 — signaling continued institutional confidence and upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Company investor materials (earnings press release, slide deck and call transcript) are available for details on guidance and backlog composition; these will be important for validating near-term growth assumptions. Press Release / Slides

Company investor materials (earnings press release, slide deck and call transcript) are available for details on guidance and backlog composition; these will be important for validating near-term growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Industry activity (e.g., launch/missile tests) provides context for satellite/defense demand but is ancillary to MDA’s company-specific contracts. Article Title

Industry activity (e.g., launch/missile tests) provides context for satellite/defense demand but is ancillary to MDA’s company-specific contracts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive news, shares declined today — likely reflecting profit-taking after a strong run, heavier trading volume, and valuation / balance-sheet considerations (high P/E ~49, modest net margin and liquidity ratios) that may prompt short-term caution among investors.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

