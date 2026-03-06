Steve Spierto Sells 4,000 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,311.61. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

Featured Stories

