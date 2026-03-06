Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Stem Stock Up 21.2%

Shares of Stem stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stem by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

