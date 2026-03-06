Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.
Stem Stock Up 21.2%
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Stem
Here are the key news stories impacting Stem this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 & full‑year results: Stem beat revenue and EPS estimates, reported $47.14M in Q4 revenue (above estimates), and said it achieved its first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA and record gross margins — a major proof point for the company’s margin improvement narrative. Stem Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Contract/market expansion: Stem’s PowerTrack™ EMS was selected for 100 MWh of utility‑scale energy storage projects in Germany, expanding its European footprint and supporting recurring‑software/service revenue growth. Stem’s PowerTrack™ EMS Selected for 100 MWh of Utility-Scale Energy Storage Projects in Germany
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings‑call / strategy signal: Management emphasized a pivot toward higher‑margin software & services (SaaS) and improving cash flow, which analysts and commentators interpret as the start of a profitability re‑rating if trends continue. Stem Inc.: Deciphering the SaaS Pivot and Strategic Realignment
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance: Stem updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to a wide $140M–$190M range (consensus ≈ $167M). the midpoint is near consensus but the range signals uncertainty around growth timing — monitor bookings cadence and margin progression in coming quarters. Stem Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple insider Form 4 filings show small sales by executives (recent transactions in the $9.67–$10.00 range). The absolute amounts are modest, but investors often flag insider sales during volatile transitions. SEC Form 4
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stem by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
About Stem
Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.
At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.
