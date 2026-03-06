Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,513,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,169,011,000 after buying an additional 1,286,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $110.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

