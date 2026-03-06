Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Spyglass Pharma to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyglass Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spyglass Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spyglass Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

SGP stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Spyglass Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at $95,463,024. This represents a 162.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation. Our lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary drug pads attached to our intraocular lens (IOL), is designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

