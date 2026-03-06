Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOY. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spin Master to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,069. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.23.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$818.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

