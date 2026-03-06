Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1572048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 17.0%

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.