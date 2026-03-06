S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2%

SPGI opened at $450.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

