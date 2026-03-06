SOPHiA GENETICS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) executives highlighted accelerating commercial momentum, expanding platform capabilities, and improved profitability outlook during the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call. Management also discussed leadership changes, major customer wins, and progress in both its clinical and biopharma businesses.

Get alerts:

2025 performance and platform scale

Co-founder and CEO Dr. Jurgi Camblong described 2025 as a “defining year,” pointing to faster revenue growth, several of the largest commercial deals in the company’s history, and continued investment in SOPHiA’s AI-driven platform. The company said it analyzed more than 391,000 patients with cancer or rare diseases during 2025 and ended the year with 993 customers globally.

Camblong emphasized that SOPHiA’s platform processes real-world genomic data from roughlyacross, which he described as a unique data asset underpinning proprietary AI algorithms. He said demand is shifting toward larger, more complex tests—moving from targeted panels toward comprehensive testing, multi-omic analysis, and longitudinal monitoring—driving substantial growth in computing requirements.

In 2025, SOPHiA said it processed nearly 1 petabyte of genomic data in routine usage—nearly double what it processed two years earlier. Camblong said the company’s next-generation SOPHiA DDM platform, already adopted by about one-third of customers, delivers 10 times greater capacity per run and can complete a whole-genome analysis in under six hours, compared with more than 24 hours on some standard systems.

Customer metrics, new applications, and product pipeline

Management pointed to strong customer engagement metrics, including a net promoter score of 67, customer satisfaction above 97%, and annualized revenue churn below 1%. Camblong said those metrics reflect the platform’s “speed, scalability, and stickiness.”

He also outlined areas the company intends to explore in 2026, including minimal residual disease (MRD) in solid tumors and DNA methylation. Camblong noted a partnership announced in January with MD Anderson to explore co-development of a whole transcriptome test.

In addition, the company said it began onboarding initial lung cancer users for SOPHiA DDM Digital Twins, a recently launched offering that uses genomic, clinical, and real-world data to build AI-driven virtual patient representations intended to help simulate treatment scenarios.

Leadership transition

Camblong said SOPHiA is entering a new phase of scale and that the company will transition leadership. He reiterated that Ross Muken, currently president, will become CEO effective July 1. Camblong plans to move to Executive Chairman, subject to election at the company’s annual general meeting in June 2026, and said he will remain a full-time employee focused on science and technology innovation.

Commercial momentum and key customer wins

Muken said SOPHiA delivered 22% revenue growth in the fourth quarter and that clinical revenue excluding biopharma grew 31% year over year, which he said reflected strength in the core business. By region in the quarter, management highlighted:

EMEA : 22% revenue growth; excluding biopharma, EMEA clinical revenue rose 35%. Belgium and Germany grew 93% and 66%, respectively, as recent wins came online.

: 22% revenue growth; excluding biopharma, EMEA clinical revenue rose 35%. Belgium and Germany grew 93% and 66%, respectively, as recent wins came online. North America : analysis volumes grew 45% year over year. Muken noted reported revenue growth was affected by a one-time large vendor payment in Q4 2024 that created a difficult comparison.

: analysis volumes grew 45% year over year. Muken noted reported revenue growth was affected by a one-time large vendor payment in Q4 2024 that created a difficult comparison. Asia Pacific : 44% revenue growth, driven primarily by India and Australia; revenue from Japan began to ramp under a partnership with A.D.A.M. Innovations.

: 44% revenue growth, driven primarily by India and Australia; revenue from Japan began to ramp under a partnership with A.D.A.M. Innovations. Latin America: 49% revenue growth, with Mexico and Brazil up 95% and 48%, respectively.

By application, the company said hemato-oncology volumes grew 27% year over year in Q4, and liquid biopsy volumes increased as more MSK-ACCESS customers came online. SOPHiA recorded “just over” 2,400 liquid biopsy analyses in the quarter. Muken said the company expects higher average selling price (ASP) products—such as MSK-ACCESS, MSK-IMPACT, and Enhanced Exomes—to drive growth in 2026.

On new business, SOPHiA said it signed 30 new customers in Q4 and 124 new customers in 2025, with average contract value for 2025 signings up 120% year over year. Muken highlighted two large integrated U.S. health systems signed recently—one on the West Coast and one in the Midwest—adopting SOPHiA DDM for rare disorders using a 20,000-gene Enhanced Exome application. The company expects these customers to reach routine usage by Q4 2026, and said the two networks are adopting SOPHiA DDM to support genomic testing for up to 60,000 patients annually.

SOPHiA also said it implemented a record 102 new customers in 2025, including 29 in Q4, as it worked to shorten time to revenue.

Financial results, biopharma updates, and 2026 outlook

CFO George Cardoza reported Q4 revenue of $21.7 million, up from $17.7 million a year earlier. Platform analysis volume was over 105,000 in Q4, up 16% year over year. Q4 gross margin was 67.7%, while adjusted gross margin was 73.9%. Operating loss in Q4 was $18.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.9 million.

Cardoza said Q4 operating expenses were pressured by foreign exchange, as the Swiss franc appreciated 14% since the start of 2025, increasing reported Switzerland-based costs in U.S. dollars. He also discussed litigation expenses after Guardant Health filed patent infringement claims in the U.K. and at the Unified Patent Court in Paris related to MSK-ACCESS; the company recorded approximately $1.8 million in legal expenses. Cardoza said the UPC rejected Guardant’s request for provisional measures in January and ordered Guardant to pay SOPHiA EUR 400,000 in interim costs, expected by mid-March.

For full-year 2025, SOPHiA reported revenue of $77.3 million (19% growth) and platform analysis volume of over 391,000. The company reported net dollar retention of 115% in 2025, up from 104% in 2024, and said annualized revenue churn was below 1%. Adjusted gross margin improved to 74.2% from 72.8%, which management attributed to compute optimizations and reduced scrap costs related to bundles.

SOPHiA ended 2025 with $70.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. Cardoza also discussed the company’s at-the-market (ATM) facility, noting $15.5 million in net proceeds raised to date (including $14.4 million in Q1 2026) at a weighted average price of $5.12 per share, and said SOPHiA expanded its credit facility with Perceptive Advisors, increasing total available liquidity by $25 million.

Looking ahead, management reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $92 million to $94 million (20% to 22% growth). Cardoza said growth is expected to be back-half weighted as 2025 signings come online and MSK-ACCESS ramps further, while noting Q1 is typically seasonally softer. The company guided to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $29 million to $32 million, improving from a $41.5 million loss in 2025, and said it expects to approach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026 and reach positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2027.

On biopharma, Muken said demand is building and announced SOPHiA renewed a global commercial agreement with AstraZeneca. He also said the company signed, for the first time, a global commercial agreement with a new top-five global pharmaceutical company, though additional details were not provided on the call.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

See Also