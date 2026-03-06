Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CyberArk Software by 62.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.45. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

