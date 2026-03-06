Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 0.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,611,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,340,576.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,224. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,210,805 shares of company stock valued at $38,221,390. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone Life Sciences agreed to provide up to $400M to fund development of Teva's duvakitug program, de‑risking late‑stage funding and sharing development risk/costs for a drug that will compete with therapies from Merck and Roche.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and raised its price target to $41, signaling analyst confidence in upside (about ~29% above the recent price) which can support buyer interest.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong (Q4 beat on EPS and revenue and management set FY26 guidance of $2.57–2.77 EPS), providing fundamental support for valuation and dividend coverage.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note that generics makers face pricing pressure, but Teva is pursuing complex generics and biosimilars as growth levers — a mixed industry outlook that tempers both bull and bear cases.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on broader trends such as AI adoption is relevant long term but not an immediate stock mover for Teva.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Richard Francis sold 442,935 shares (~40% reduction in his holding) for roughly $14.3M — a large insider sale that often spooks investors even when preplanned.

Negative Sentiment: Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller reduced his Teva stake in recent filings, a high‑profile trimming that can amplify selling pressure from other funds.

Negative Sentiment: Media pieces pitching alternate dividend stocks highlight competitive payout stories, which can divert income-focused buyers away from Teva while it completes its business transition.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

