Smith Moore & CO. Sells 8,193 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VIGI opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

