SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $20.13 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.74 million. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.