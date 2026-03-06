Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Sells $175,778.05 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Rohde sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $175,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SLDE opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDE. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the third quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLDE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

