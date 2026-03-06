Short Interest in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Declines By 13.5%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,014,325 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 29th total of 2,329,732 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,830,000 after purchasing an additional 596,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,635,000 after purchasing an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATMU. Zacks Research raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:ATMU opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

