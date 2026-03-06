Shannon Browning Kinney Sells 1,801 Shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $205,962.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,699.68. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chord Energy stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 825.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chord Energy from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $142 and kept a “buy” rating, signalling institutional confidence and providing fresh upside for the stock. Article Title

UBS raised its price target to $142 and kept a “buy” rating, signalling institutional confidence and providing fresh upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler boosted its target to $158 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying an even larger upside and likely helping lift demand for shares. Article Title

Piper Sandler boosted its target to $158 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying an even larger upside and likely helping lift demand for shares. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat estimates on lower expenses but revenues and production fell year-over-year and sales missed expectations. The beat supports valuation short-term, but weaker top-line and production trends are a caution. CHRD Q4 Earnings

Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat estimates on lower expenses but revenues and production fell year-over-year and sales missed expectations. The beat supports valuation short-term, but weaker top-line and production trends are a caution. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports show 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio — likely a reporting artifact and not a real directional driver for the stock today.

Short-interest reports show 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio — likely a reporting artifact and not a real directional driver for the stock today. Negative Sentiment: CAO Lara J. Kroll sold 5,000 shares (about $568k) on Mar 3, cutting her stake by ~35.9%; insider selling can sap sentiment even if not indicative of company fundamentals. Filing: SEC Filing

CAO Lara J. Kroll sold 5,000 shares (about $568k) on Mar 3, cutting her stake by ~35.9%; insider selling can sap sentiment even if not indicative of company fundamentals. Filing: Negative Sentiment: EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,801 shares (~$206k) on Mar 3, an ~8.2% reduction in her holding; further insider sales could pressure sentiment if they continue. Filing: SEC Filing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

